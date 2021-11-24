In last 15 months, they haven’t done anything: Pankaja Munde slams Maharashtra govt over restoration of OBC quota

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, sulking over neglect by the party in her nomination to the state council elections, on Tuesday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the politically sensitive issue of restoration of OBC reservation in local bodies. She said even though the state government has established the State Backward Classes Commission (SBCC), it has not provided enough funds or the manpower to collect the empirical data of OBCs.

“The MVA government in 15 months has not done anything but got dates changed seven times to provide funds to the SBCC. It seems the state government wants to end the reservation to OBCs in local bodies. OBCs are questioning the government’s intent,” said Munde, who has been at the forefront of the issue after the quota was quashed by the Supreme Court.

Munde’s move to target the MVA came when the state has slammed the BJP-led Central government for the latter’s refusal to share empirical data on OBCs citing administrative reasons and errors. Further, the MVA government has argued that giving the power to states and Union territories to make their own OBC lists will not pave the way for restoring the quota until the Centre lifts the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

Munde said the state government after much uproar issued an ordinance to ensure reservation to OBC candidates of rural local body elections six months after the Supreme Court struck down the 27 per cent reservation, stating that it breached the cap mandated by the apex court. However, some people have approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against the ordinance. Therefore, the implementation of ordinance will be done as per the HC’s decision. “Those contesting the upcoming elections will have to keep this in mind,” she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:43 AM IST