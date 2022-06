In a first, Bombay HC judges take yoga to court | Kashyap Mane, Bombay Bar Association

Today International Yoga Day was celebrated in Bombay High Court for the first time. Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with Justices Gangapurwala, Nitin Sambre, MS Karnik and chavan participated in the Yoga Day.

Others to participate were Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa President Uday Warunjikar, Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakkar and Advocates Association of Western India secretary Kuldeep Patil.

Other advocates and HC staff too participated.