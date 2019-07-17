In 5 years, 2,704 building collapsed, 234 died: RTI

Mumbai: In the last five and a half years the city has witnessed incidents of a total of 2704 building collapses, which killed 234 people and 840 were injured in the incident.

This information was shared in a report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the application made by the RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed.

According to the information sought by RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh in his application from the BMC under the Right to Information Act. The BMC in its reply had given the figures of the number of incidents of the building collapse or a part of a building collapse and the number of people who lost their lives.

As per the report, from year 2013 to July 2018, a total of 2704 building collapses have occurred, in which 234 people died and 840 were injured.

In 2013, a total of 531 building collapses have killed 101 people and 183 injured. In 2014, a total of 343 buildings collapsed, 21 people have died and 100 people have been injured.

In 2015, 417 buildings collapsed and 15 people have died and 120 people have been injured. In 2016, a total of 486 buildings were damaged in which 24 people died and 171 were injured.

In 2017, total 568 buildings were damaged in which 66 people died and 165 people were injured. In the year 2018, till July, a total of 7 people were killed and 100 injured in 359 building collapses.