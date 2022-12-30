In 1994’s sensational murder of mother, 4 kids in Kashimira, killer held after 28 years as he landed from Qatar

Accused Rajkumar Amarnath Chauhan alias Kalia alias Saheb held from Mumbai airport. | Suresh Golani

After evading the police dragnet for more than 28 years, a 48-year-old man landed into the custody of the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his involvement in brutally murdering five members of a family including a 27-year-old woman and her four children aged-5 years, 3 years, 2 years and a 3-month-old infant. The gruesome crime was reported from a tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira on 16, November, 1994. Three suspects including the prime accused- Rajkumar Amarnath Chauhan alias Kalia alias Saheb (then aged 19) were charged for the crime and booked under sections 302, 201,452 of the IPC.

Accused had fled, remained untraceable for 28 years

However, the trio had fled the scene and managed to remain elusive for more than 28 years. With a hope to see some of the twin-cities persisting unsolved murder mysteries (including this one) reach a logical conclusion, the crime branch unit had recently started re-investigating the sensational case. Police personnel- Pushpendra Thapa received a tip-off about Chauhan’s presence in a village in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). Thapa and his colleagues camped in the village for 20 days and gathered information about Chauhan.

Accused worked in Qatar, nabbed after landing in Mumbai

The team learnt that Chauhan worked for a glass company in Qatar and visited his village every two years. This time he went to Qatar in 2020. The crime branch unit secured Chauhan’s passport number and immediately issued a look-out-circular (LOC) to airports. Chauhan who landed at the Mumbai airport from Qatar on Thursday (29, December) was taken into custody by the authorities. He was later handed over to the MBVV police after completing necessary formalities. “Investigations revealed that the accused and his accomplices teased the deceased woman which led to fights among them and her husband. The crime was apparently executed to settle scores.” said an officer who is privy to the investigations. While Chauhan has been remanded to custody, the police are trying to trace his partners-in-crime.