Imtiyaz Khatri Threat Case: Court Rejects Mumbai Crime Branch’s Plea For Police Custody, Remands Accused In Judicial Custody Until October 29

An Esplanade court rejected the Crime Intelligence Unit's request for further interrogation of the accused in the Imtiyaz Khatri threat case | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: An Esplanade court on Thursday rejected the Crime Intelligence Unit’s (CIU) plea seeking further police custody of Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Akbar Lon, 39, arrested in connection with a threat case involving businessman Imtiyaz Khatri, allegedly linked to action against illegal constructions in Garib Nagar, Bandra East. The court remanded Lon in judicial custody again till October 29.

Earlier Arms Recovery Case In Jammu And Kashmir

The investigation has also brought to light an earlier arms recovery case registered in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, in which local police had arrested Shafique and his brother Azam.

However, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked against Azam in that case. According to the investigation, police had recovered an AK-56 rifle, 100 rounds of ammunition and a pistol from the possession of the accused’s brother.

Police sources said the investigation had uncovered significant leads regarding Lon’s alleged links with individuals in Pakistan and suspected connections with terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The police had sought further custody based on information reportedly received from central agencies and technical evidence collected during the investigation.

Police Probe Alleged Cross-Border Links

According to the prosecution, the Pakistani mobile number allegedly used to threaten Khatri was linked to the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muzaffarabad. Khatri had reportedly supported action against an allegedly illegal religious structure in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, following its demolition by Western Railway.

The investigating agency claimed that Lon was in contact with his father, Akbar, and two brothers, Ashraf and Azam, through the said mobile number. Police are investigating the alleged cross-border connections with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies.

Investigators also found that Lon allegedly formatted his mobile phone every 15 days to erase suspicious activities and chats. During the hearing, the prosecution referred to alleged links with terrorist activities, offences registered under the UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act, and mobile phone data as grounds for seeking further custodial interrogation.

Defence Opposes Further Police Custody

The defence opposed the plea, arguing that the grounds cited for further custody had already been investigated and that no fresh material justified another period of police custody. The defence also submitted that Lon was in Mahabaleshwar at the time of the incident and denied his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Court Says Grounds Were Previously Examined

In its order, the court observed that the allegations concerning the Pakistani mobile numbers, suspected terrorist links and the possibility of creating communal hatred had already been considered when police custody was granted earlier.

Lon had been in police custody from September 6 to September 13 and was subsequently remanded in judicial custody till September 24, according to the remand order.

The court noted that the investigating officer could have examined the relevant aspects during the earlier custodial interrogation. It held that the information presented, including social media links and mobile phone data, did not establish sufficient grounds for further police custody.

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Rejecting the CIU’s application, the court remanded Lon in judicial custody till October 29. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged threat, the origin of the Pakistani mobile number and the suspected cross-border links.

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