Improve competence, quality of maintenance: Western Railway's GM Ashok Kumar Misra emphasises

The general manager of Western Railway (WR), Ashok Kumar Misra has emphasised the need to increase the technical competence of railway staff and improve the quality of maintenance of long-distance and local trains. Misra said this during his visit to inspect the Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel and the Mahalaxmi EMU (local train) workshop on March 3. He was accompanied by several heads of departments, the divisional railway manager of Mumbai Central and senior officials from the headquarters and both workshops.

“The GM appreciated and encouraged the staff to continue with the good work. He also emphasised on increasing the technical competence of the staff, the quality of the maintenance, working with safety and increasing the output of the workshops,” said a WR official.

According to a senior WR officer, Misra visited various sections of the workshop. He also reviewed the training facilities and appreciated various new initiatives undertaken at the workshop for improving the maintenance facilities. Thereafter, a presentation was made by the chief workshop manager, detailing the performance of the Workshop.

“At the Mahalaxmi EMU (local trains) workshop which carries out periodic over hauling (POH) Misra visited the brake section, traction Motor section, bogie repair section, inspection line, etc. Later, he inaugurated the pantograph test bench and the rehabilitated fire hydrant plant there,” said another WR official.

Apart from carrying out inspections, Misra interacted with the staff and enquired about their welfare. He also discussed various aspects of working and maintenance practices being followed at both workshops. Before leaving, he interacted with representatives of recognised unions and took stock of their demands for additional facilities and service matters.