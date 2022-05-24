Implementation of slum rehabilitation schemes in Mumbai further fast-tracked

In a pathbreaking decision that aims to further fast-track slum rehabilitation schemes in Mumbai, all censused and declared slums under section 3 C of the Slum Act will now be ‘’slum declared area’’ where individual declaration won't be needed but there will be a mass declaration. The decision will also help to expedite the transformation of Mumbai city. This will lead to a saving of at least three months earlier than required for the completion of legal and procedural formalities. However, with this change, the implementation of slum rehabilitation schemes is being expedited.

‘’Mass declaration of section 3 C. Now no need to move individual files. It will be a fast track declaration for all the schemes which are declared slums. It is news which makes all slum dwellers and developers happy because it will stop the delay in sanctioning of slam rehabilitation projects,’’ said housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Satish Lokhande in the notification issued on May 23 said slum is defined under Regulation 33 (10) of DCPR 2034 as ‘’slum’’ shall mean those censused or declared and notified in the past under the Slum Act. At present, the slum dwellers occupying the structures existing on January 1, 2000, and prior thereto are entitled to rehabilitation free of cost and the slum dwellers occupying the structures existing after January 1, 2000, to January 1, 2011, are entitled to rehabilitation subject to payment of premium decided by the government.

‘’There are several slums in Mumbai city and suburban areas existing on private lands as well as on lands owned by public authorities. The Competent Authority has declared several such slums as slum areas under section 4 of the Slum Act excluding the lands falling under section 3Z-6 of the Slum Act. Moreover, the land owning authority and Competent Authority have censused the slum structures and protected structures have been issued photo passes,’’ reads the notification.

However, it further says ‘’By virtue of the amendment of April 26, 2018, of section 3C of the Slum Act all lands whether or not previously declared as slum area needs to be declared as slum rehabilitation area under section 3C of Slum Act.’’

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has taken a policy decision to declare all public as well as private land on which the slum was existing as of January 1, 2011, or prior thereto and which has been declared as slum under section 4 of the Slum Act or censused slum as slum rehabilitation asea. ‘’Hereafter all such slum occupied lands on January 1, 2011, or prior thereto excluding the lands falling under section 3Z-6 of the Slum act shall be deemed to be slum rehabilitation area under section 3C of the Slum Act for the purpose of implementation of slum rehabilitation schemes,’’ notes Lokhande.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has urged the land owning authority or private owner to submit their objections within 30 days from the notification issued on May 23. It further said no objection whatsoever shall be entertained after a period of 30 days.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:58 PM IST