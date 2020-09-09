IMA takes ‘self quarantine’ route for peaceful protest from Sept 10

Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a peaceful protest from September 10 against the Maharashtra Government’s decision to cap the charges of private hospitals for treating Covid 19 patients. "Just as many leaders and government officials in Maharashtra have made themselves ‘’self-quarantined,’’ it is time for doctors to be self-quarantined as a mass movement. The separation period may range from one day to 14 days.

IMA, on the government’s decision to cap rates in hospitals, has said, ‘’We feel that this is an encroachment on our right to fix hospital rates. To force the doctors and ask them to adjust as per the government unilateral and autocratic orders is totally unfair. Till that the government has consistently ignored and turned its deaf ear to all reasonable demands from time to time. On account of many of such problems we have decided to do a series of protest activities,’’ it added.

IMA (Maharashtra) President Dr Avinash Bhondwe said a doctors’ rally will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and peaceful protests will be held. On September 9, a silent tribute in the memory of the fellow martyr doctors, who died while doing their duties in treating Covid 19 patients, will be paid at 11 am for 10 minutes by all the doctors by gathering in front of their own clinics or hospitals with masks on their faces.

He further said all IMA branches in the state will burn the replicas of their Medical Registration Certificates at the branch office or at a prominent place.

IMA has claimed that the reason for the failure of the corona pandemic in the state lies in the short-sighted unscientific, inhumane and repressive practices of the administrators who are fully responsible for controlling the epidemic in this fashion.