Illegal Weed Farm Busted In Bhandup’s Jamil Nagar; Corporator Joins Drive To Destroy Plantation, Video Surfaces | Mumbai Insights

Mumbai: In a major crackdown in Mumbai’s Bhandup area, an illegal weed farm was discovered near Water Tank Road in Jamil Nagar. Acting on information about the cultivation, local authorities and residents carried out an operation at the site to destroy the weed plantation.

According to a post by 'mumbai.insights', the operation was conducted in the presence of the corporator of Ward 116, who was seen actively participating in the drive along with others at the spot. Visuals from the site show people entering the field and plucking out the weed plants to ensure that the illegal cultivation was completely destroyed.

The post also mentions that the action was undertaken as part of an effort to make the locality drug-free and prevent illegal narcotic-related activities in the area. The drive reportedly received appreciation and support from local residents, who welcomed the initiative and praised the authorities for taking strict action against the illegal cultivation.

Further details regarding the scale of the plantation and whether any arrests have been made are yet to be officially confirmed.

MBVV Police Seize MD Worth ₹13.61 Crore In Mira Bhayandar

In a similar incident that took place, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 4) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police has dismantled a major drug trafficking gang. Officials seized 6.773 kg of Mephedrone (MD), valued at approximately ₹13.61 crore in the international market.

The operation began on May 4, following a precise tip-off received by a team led by Police Inspector Pramod Badakh. The information suggested a large stockpile of drugs at the Chedda Adarsh building in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

Upon raiding the premises, police recovered 1.324 kg of MD worth ₹2.66 crore from the residence of a woman identified as Firdos Arbaz Qureshi. Investigators determined that the contraband belonged to her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. Both were immediately taken into custody.

During the interrogation of the Qureshi couple, the police uncovered a wider network of suppliers and distributors. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of several other accomplices across different regions

The MBVV Police are currently investigating the "forward and backward linkages" of this syndicate to identify the original manufacturers and the end consumers to whom the gang intended to sell the illegal substances.

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