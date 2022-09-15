Mumbai: Illegal sale of commercial gas cylinders busted in Charkop

Representative Image | ANI

The racket of illegal sales of commercial gas was busted by the Charkop police on Wednesday, in which around 194 gas cylinders worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized by the police, and three accused have been arrested in the case for transferring the gas in a dangerous manner through a gas suction motor.

According to the police, through informants, they got the tip about the illegal sale of commercial gas in Charkop, Kandivali West. After the police reached the spot, it was found that there was a domestic gas cylinder temperature from which, in a very dangerous manner, through a gas suction motor, the cooking gas was being transferred from the domestic cylinders into commercial gas cylinders by the accused.

Commercial gas cylinders are smaller in size and cost more during sale.

"The accused were arrested and 194 gas cylinders worth Rs 10 lakh, along with the gas suction motor, and a tempo were ceased by us." We suspect that there are more accused involved in this case. The investigation is on, "said senior police inspector, Manohar Shinde, of Charkop police station.

The officer said, "This activity was not just illegal but very dangerous for the accused as well as others around them." If things go wrong, it could even lead to loss of life and property," added the officer.

The accused have been identified as Manglilal Bishnoy, Shravan Bishnoy and Tirumurthy Rathi, all from Kandivali West.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 336 (Act endangering human life), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 34 (Acts done by several people with common intention).