Illegal hawkers: In surprise check, KDMC chief suspends 3 officers

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has suspended three civic officers on Thursday for their inaction against illegal hawkers on the Kalyan-Dombivli skywalk.

Several complaints against the hawkers were given to the commissioner. Suryawanshi did a surprise visit at the Kalyan-Dombivli skywalk on Wednesday night at around 11 pm and was shocked to see hawkers sitting on the skywalk and selling their goods, whereby people could not use the skywalk.

The suspended officers have been identified as Deepak Shinde, F ward officer from Dombivli, Bharat Pawar, K ward officer from Kalyan and Ganesh Mane, who is an officer from the encroachment department of KDMC.

The hawkers’ menace on the Kalyan-Dombivli stretch is getting worse with every day.

Sandeep Gupta, a commuter said, “The hawker problem in the Kalyan-Dombivli area is a very old one and often fights between vendors occur. Due to this, commuters suffer a lot.”

In November 2019, KDMC had appointed a team of five people to evict the hawkers from the stretch.