Illegal Firecracker Unit Blast: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe Visits Site, Assures Support To Victims

Illegal Firecracker Unit Blast: Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe Visits Site, Assures Support To Victims |

Palghar: A tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Konsai village of Wada taluka in Palghar district on Tuesday (April 21) claimed the lives of two workers and left several others seriously injured.

In the aftermath of the incident, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena leader Dr. Neelam Gorhe visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. She reviewed the affected area and gathered detailed information from concerned officials.

Dr. Gorhe later visited the government hospital in Wada, where she met the injured workers and interacted with their families, offering reassurance and immediate assistance. She stated that efforts would be made to ensure adequate government support for the victims. She also informed that a detailed report would be made to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister regarding the incident.

During her visit, Dr. Gorhe held a meeting with officials from the police, revenue, and labour departments, and later briefed the media on the discussions. She emphasized the need for the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to publish and regularly update a verified list of authorized factories. She suggested that police patils and gram sevaks should be tasked with routine verification, with responsibilities shifting to police inspectors in their absence.

Highlighting labour welfare, she said that labour laws must be strictly enforced in units employing more than ten workers. She called for coordinated efforts between the revenue, rural development, labour, and industrial safety departments. She also recommended mandatory safety measures in all factories, including the appointment of designated fire safety personnel.

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Dr. Gorhe stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive industrial safety framework to safeguard workers. She further proposed that complaints related to labour exploitation be formally recorded and addressed by the rural development department.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of Deputy Chief Minister, financial assistance has been provided to the family of deceased worker Bhavesh Vavre. Dr. Gorhe also directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure the appointment of a competent public prosecutor so that the accused is denied bail and faces strict punishment.

Several officials and public representatives, including MLA Shantaram More, SDPO Sameer Meher, Police Inspector Dattatray Kindre, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. Sandeep Chavan, Tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare, BDO Sunil Gawari, Labour Officer Ajit Mohite, and local representatives, were present during the visit.