Illegal Dumping Continues In Mangrove Area In Andheri Despite Clean-Up Push; Video Shows Tempo Dumping Garbage

AndheriLOCA

Mumbai: Even as residents continue to press authorities to clear the mangroves along the back road, illegal dumping in the area appears to be continuing unchecked.

A video has surfaced online on AndheriLOCA, showing a tempo allegedly dumping garbage into the mangrove area, raising serious questions over the action being taken against such violations. The incident has sparked concern among citizens, who have urged the Mumbai Police to increase patrolling in the area and take strict action against those responsible.

Residents said that while efforts are being made to get the mangroves cleaned, repeated dumping by tempo drivers and others is defeating the purpose and further damaging the ecologically sensitive zone.

Illegal Dumping From Mira-Bhayandar’s Uttan Site Reported In Gorai Villages

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to tackle illegal dumping within the city, waste from Mira-Bhayandar’s Uttan dumping ground is reportedly being dumped at multiple locations in Gorai villages. A social activist has submitted a complaint to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Godfrey Pimenta, founder of the Watchdog Foundation. This illegal dumping was reported by members of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association. In his letter, Pimenta noted that the stench in Shepali has become unbearable, severely affecting residents’ health and daily life, with potential risks of disease and environmental damage. However, despite prior complaints, no action has been taken, he complained.

Pimenta has demanded the immediate deployment of BMC guards, seizure of contractors’ vehicles, and recovery of cleanup costs. Praful Tambe, Assistant Commissioner of R Central Ward, was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, the BMC has long struggled to curb the illegal dumping of waste on roads and public spaces, particularly during nighttime when unidentified persons discard especially construction waste.

To address this issue, the civic body has formed special squads at the ward level to monitor and take action against such activities in their respective areas.

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