IIT-Bombay Student Suicide Case: 20-Year-Old Found Dead In Powai Hostel, Love Affair Angle Under Investigation | Representational Image | File Photo

Mumbai: A 20-year-old IIT-B student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on the Powai campus late on Tuesday night. Police suspect he may have taken the extreme step due to distress arising from a love affair. However, the exact motive is yet to be confirmed.

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The deceased, a Rajasthan native, was pursuing his second year in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering. According to the police, he attended classes and was seen on campus as usual throughout the day. However, after around 5pm, he stopped responding to calls from his parents.

When repeated attempts to contact him failed, his parents informed IIT-B security personnel, who went to his room and found it locked from inside. Looking through the window, they discovered the student hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found. Police are examining the student’s phone. The parents have left Rajasthan for Mumbai, and an accidental death report has been filed. On February 4, a 24- year-old IIT-B student had also allegedly died by suicide