IIT Bombay Student Representatives Clarify Stand On Sahil Wakode Death, Say 'Protest Was Not To Justify Cheating' |

Mumbai: IIT Bombay student representatives have issued an official statement following the death by suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, clarifying that their protest was not intended to justify academic misconduct but to raise concerns over systemic issues and seek institutional reforms.

The representatives said students do not 'stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct', while describing Wakode's death as a deeply tragic event that prompted them to reflect on the institute's systems and processes.

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“The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again,” the statement said.

Students Welcome Open House

The student representatives also welcomed the open house held with IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare and other members of the institute administration, saying it provided students an opportunity to directly raise their concerns and questions.

Clarifying their position on Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the students said they had never intended to presume his guilt or prejudge the ongoing investigation into Wakode's death.

“We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially,” the statement said.

Students Clarify Demand On Doolla

The representatives explained that their demand had been for Doolla to be relieved of his administrative responsibilities as Dean of Administrative Affairs while the investigation was pending. They described the demand as a precautionary measure intended to ensure that the investigation remained independent and could not be influenced.

“The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process,” the students said.

Protest Demands Under Scrutiny

Their clarification comes amid scrutiny over the demands raised during the protest following Wakode's death. Students had sought an independent inquiry, action related to the circumstances surrounding the examination incident and wider reforms concerning academic, disciplinary and student-welfare systems.

IIT Bombay had earlier said Wakode was found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. The institute maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled and assured that the incident would not affect his academic career.

Students Oppose External Political Influence

The student representatives also stressed that the concerns arising from Wakode's death should remain student-led and addressed within the institute.

“The loss of Sahil should not become a platform for external political interests, organisations, or narratives to shape the concerns of the IIT Bombay student community,” they said, adding that their demands had emerged from the experiences and concerns of students on campus.

The representatives said they would continue to seek accountability, transparency and institutional reform while working with the institute to build what they described as a safer, more accountable and supportive campus.

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