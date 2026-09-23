IIT Bombay Student Death Case: Examination Hall CCTV Footage Emerges, Shows Sahil Wakode Handing Mobile Phone To Invigilator |

Mumbai: CCTV footage from the examination hall has surfaced in the IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode death case, purportedly showing the moment a teacher approached the second-year BTech student over the alleged use of a mobile phone during an examination. The footage has emerged as the Mumbai Crime Branch examines CCTV recordings and other evidence to reconstruct the events preceding Wakode's death.

In the footage, Wakode, wearing a black T-shirt, can be seen seated on the front bench of a classroom while other students appear to be writing the examination.

A teacher is then seen approaching Wakode's desk and stopping beside him before apparently questioning him.

Teacher seen speaking to Sahil

The footage shows Wakode getting up from his seat during the interaction before sitting back down.

The conversation between the teacher and Wakode appears to continue for some time. Since the CCTV footage does not contain an audible account of their conversation, the precise exchange between them cannot be independently established from the visuals alone.

IIT Bombay had earlier alleged that Wakode was found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute subsequently apologised for its initial communication, saying it had been inappropriate to characterise the circumstances preceding his death before they were established through the appropriate investigative process.

Crime Branch examines CCTV footage

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which has taken over the investigation, is examining CCTV footage from the examination hall to establish Wakode's movements and the sequence of events before his death.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18.

Investigators seek to unlock Sahil's iPhone

Investigators are also seeking technical assistance to unlock Wakode's iPhone, which has emerged as a potentially important piece of digital evidence in the case. The device has reportedly not yet been unlocked.

Investigators are expected to examine the phone for information that could help establish the circumstances surrounding the examination incident and Wakode's subsequent movements and communications.

The examination of the device could also help investigators verify allegations concerning the purported use of ChatGPT during the mid-semester examination.

Protests continue outside IIT Bombay

Meanwhile, Youth Congress members staged a protest outside IIT Bombay on Wednesday, raising slogans and demanding justice for Wakode.

Youth Congress Vice President Ajay Kumar Mishra said the demonstration was directed against IIT Bombay's initial statement concerning allegations that Wakode had been caught using ChatGPT during the examination.

Further details are awaited as the Mumbai Crime Branch continues its probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/