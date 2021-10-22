IIT Bombay Alumni Association celebrates 20th anniversary

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will today celebrate the 20th anniversary of its alumni association (IITBAA). The event, to be attended by Nandan Nilekani and Ashank Desai, will be held on Zoom from 8.30 pm, and one can register on https://www.iitbombay.org/e/iitbaa-20th-anniversary-celebration.

The event line-up will comprise capsules such as Fundoo Time machine, From Diro's Diary, High Fundas, Cack Session, Kaun Banega 'Lorepati', besides alumni experiences and IIT Bombay-specific parodies.

Assuring a lot of surprises for viewers, the chairperson of the alumni association, Girish Nayak, said the event is not only about celebrating 20 years of the association, but also acknowledging the contribution of various stakeholders – students, staff members, faculty, donors, and the institute itself.

He said the programme highlights include leadership stories by notable alumni such as Nandan Nilekani and Ashank Desai, and an interaction between the faculty and the alumni, addressed by Prof. Subhashis Chaudhuri, the Director of IIT Bombay.

Also don’t miss Y-point Orchestra and an interactive quiz. “We have close to 1,300 registrations from around the globe and are very excited about hosting our largest reunion ever!” said Nayak.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:15 PM IST