Igatpuri Call Centre Set Up By Nashik Police Officials: CBI probe

CBI probe points to alleged role of Nashik Police officials in establishing fake call centre at Igatpuri resort | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Igatpuri fake call centre has revealed that the operation was allegedly established and operationalised with the active assistance of certain Nashik Police officials. Sources familiar with the investigation stated that the officers oversaw all aspects of the setup, including the selection of the Rainforest Resort in Igatpuri, installation of high-speed fibre-optic connectivity, and other critical infrastructure, effectively creating a protected operational node for fraudulent activities.

The investigation indicates that the logistical and technical arrangements were executed by the arrested call centre operative, Vishal Yadav, with support from a local crime branch official. Sources said police officials allegedly not only facilitated the centre’s establishment but also provided an “umbrella of protection” for its fraudulent operation.

Officials familiar with the probe said the CBI recently questioned several Nashik police officers and personnel in connection with the case. In their statements, the officials reportedly claimed that they had acted on the instructions of a senior IPS officer.

A senior CBI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the responsibility for executing the fake call centre setup was allegedly entrusted to a Local Crime Branch (LCB) inspector. The agency recorded joint statements of the inspector and two constables, identified as Prakash Kasar and Vinod Tile, to reconstruct how the centre initially took shape.

According to statements given to the CBI, constables Kasar and Tile said they were summoned by an inspector to the LCB office in Nashik on June 16 last year, where Vishal Yadav was already present. The constables stated that the inspector instructed them to accompany Yadav to Igatpuri and show him several resorts so he could select a suitable location. They added that the inspector introduced Yadav as a “close friend” of a senior IPS officer and claimed that he represented a pharmaceutical company and was planning operations and seminars in the area.

The constables said Yadav demanded 25 rooms with a banquet hall, a requirement that limited options in Igatpuri. Acting on the inspector’s instructions, they escorted Yadav to multiple resorts, after which he shortlisted the Rainforest Resort. Kasar said he shared the contact details of the resort manager and owner, Sumit Kriplani, with Yadav, who later met the owner and finalised the property after making a payment of Rs 1 lakh a few days later.

The constables added that the inspector remained in regular telephonic contact with them, seeking updates on venue selection, Yadav’s preferences, and other options. The probe further revealed that when Yadav required a high-frequency internet lease line to run the scam, the inspector personally coordinated with a local vendor to facilitate the installation. Yadav’s testimony reportedly confirmed that police assistance enabled this critical technical link, transforming the luxury resort into a high-tech fraud hub within days.

CBI investigators found that the Nashik Police allegedly played a crucial role in helping set up the basic infrastructure at the Rainforest Resort. After the preparations were completed, the syndicate shifted its entire operational setup from Saphale to Igatpuri between July 30 and August 2. Furniture, tables, chairs, refrigerators, air-conditioners, computers, and other equipment were transported to the resort, and even a 60 KV generator that powered the Saphale unit was relocated to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the illegal operation. The scale and precision of the move suggest meticulous planning, allegedly carried out with police assistance.

According to the sources, during a second round of questioning on March 13, the inspector allegedly attempted to mislead the investigators by portraying the constables as the ones with close ties to Yadav, claiming he had no knowledge of the operations. However, the CBI confronted him with visitor book entries showing he met Yadav on June 11, 13, 14, and 16. Confronted with this evidence and joint interrogation with the constables, the inspector’s "web of lies" was reportedly punctured, revealing that he was acting on the instructions of the senior IPS officer.

A senior CBI official said the agency now has sufficient evidence establishing the role of senior Nashik Police officers in facilitating the call centre’s operations. Further rounds of questioning are expected in the coming days.

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In statements recorded by the CBI on March 13 and 17, the two constables insisted they were unaware the facility would be used for fraudulent purposes. They told investigators that they only realised the nature of the operation after the raid and media reports. The personnel consistently maintained that they were “merely following instructions” from their superior officer and had no personal role in the alleged illegalities.

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