IFT Expo 2025: India’s Premier Fisheries Tech Event To Boost Sustainable Aquaculture In Mumbai

India’s Premier Fisheries Tech Event To Boost Sustainable Aquaculture In Mumbai | iftexpo.com

The International Fishery Tech Expo (IFT Expo), India’s first dedicated platform for fisheries technology and innovation, will be held on June 12 and 13 in Mumbai’s Bombay Exhibition Centre. The expo, curated by Virtual Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., will feature a comprehensive two-day conference tackling key themes such as sustainable aquaculture, cold chain technologies, seafood processing, packaging innovations, and AI-driven logistics for fisheries.

IFT Expo 2025 is said to be a dedicated platform for fisheries and aquaculture technology, bringing together the full ecosystem including fisheries, and seafood processing to cold storage, hygiene, automation, packaging, AI, standards and logistics. The event will be inaugurated by ports development minister Nitesh Rane as the chief guest and will be graced by union fisheries secretary Sagar Mehra as the guest of honour.

This event comes at a time when India’s fisheries sector is undergoing a historic transformation. With record Rs2,703 crore allocation in the union budget 2025–26, new export-focused policies, and massive investment in infrastructure and sustainability, fisheries and aquaculture are being recognised as sunrise sectors of India’s economy.

At the IFT Expo 2025, Indian and global exhibitors are expected to showcase latest solutions to advance the fish-to-fork value chain. The expo is supported by the Indian government as well as Maharashtra and Gujarat state’s departments of fisheries as well as the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). Industry associations and networks like Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), Foundation for Aquaculture Innovation and Technology Transfer (FAITT), National Fishermen’s Association, Association of Ammonia Refrigeration (ARR), Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Association (ACRA) and The International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) have also extended their support to the expo.