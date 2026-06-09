'If The Bug Of Dishonesty & Betrayal Infects...': Sanjay Raut Flags Betrayal Within TMC, Calls For Decisive Leadership From Mamata Banerjee

MP Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT) | Free Press Journal

Mumbai, June 9: MP Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT) on Tuesday issued a warning in the wake of reports that 20 TMC MPs had sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Referring to political defections, Raut said, “If the bug of dishonesty and betrayal infects someone, they are capable of anything.” He added that those afflicted by “dishonesty and betrayal” cannot be stopped from turning against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Draws Parallels With Maharashtra Political Crisis

Raut said Maharashtra had witnessed a similar situation, triggering a major political upheaval. He suggested that Banerjee should take a firm stand amid the ongoing uncertainty and openly challenge dissenters. “Those who wish to stay may stay; those who wish to leave, should leave. We did the same thing,” Raut remarked.

Raut’s comments also reflected the experience of Shiv Sena (UBT), which saw several leaders and legislators leave the party following the 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra. According to him, attempting to retain leaders determined to defect is often futile and can prolong political instability.

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Letter by 20 TMC MPs Triggers Speculation

The letter submitted by 20 TMC MPs to the Lok Sabha Speaker has sparked concerns about leadership and governance within the party, although its details have not been made public. The development has fuelled speculation about possible internal tensions within the TMC.

No Official Response From TMC Yet

Political observers have taken note of Raut’s remarks, viewing them through the lens of Maharashtra’s recent history of factionalism and defections. Meanwhile, the TMC has not issued any formal statement on either the MPs’ letter or Raut’s comments, leaving questions about the party’s internal stability unanswered.