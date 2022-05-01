If surge in COVID-19 cases continues, Maharashtra may re-introduce curbs after consulting Task Force, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Will Maharashtra impose COVID 19 restrictions amid rising cases? Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the function on the occasion of Maharashtra Day today said ‘’The government will take a decision on the re-introduction of curbs after due consultation with the Task Force on COVID 19. If the cases continue to surge, the state will impose restrictions if the Task Force recommends. The discussions are underway with the Task Force and the government is monitoring the situation,’’ he noted.

He clarified that the use of masks has not yet been made mandatory but it is optional. However, he said the government has urged the citizens to wear masks at public places. Pawar’s statement is important as the state has recorded 1860 new COVID 19 patients between April 20 and May 1 with the fatality rate constant at 1.87%.

On the other hand, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope at Jalna hinted that if the cases continue to rise the government will have to make use of masks compulsory. ‘’If Covid19 cases continue to rise, then we will have to make the wearing of masks compulsory. Our aim is to speed up vaccination and will take all possible steps to ensure the vaccination of children," he noted.

Tope said that citizens of all ages will be vaccinated. ‘’Planning will be done accordingly after receiving the instructions from the Centre,’’ he added.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:54 PM IST