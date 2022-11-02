If I had Re 1 for every fake narrative, BJP would be minting money: Devendra Fadnavis | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the new Twitter boss Elon Musk were on the same page on the issue of availability of money to change the fortunes of their respective organisations.

Mr Musk had tweeted, “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform,Twitter would be minting money!” Mr Fadnavis, for his part, tweeted, “If I had a rupee for every #FakeNarrative attempted against me and our party by the opposition + #HMVs, BJP would be minting money!” Mr Fadnavis spelt out the BJP’s stand while targeting the opposition, especially after five major projects lost ground in Maharashtra.

Mr Fadnavis on Monday had slammed the opposition and a section of the media for running a “fake narrative” that Maharashtra has lost the investment to Gujarat and other states after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power. He had termed those five journalists as HMVs (His Master’s Voices).

However, he chose not to disclose their names. The Deputy CM’s outburst came in the wake of attack from the Uddhav Thackeray camp leaders, including Mr Aaditya Thackeray, Mr Bhaskar Jadhav and Ms Sushama Andhare, against the state government on a range of issues, including loss of industrial investments.

Mr Fadnavis has, however, blamed the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for its inaction. He has also claimed that it’s an attempt to defame the state. Mr Aaditya Thackeray has lashed out at Mr Fadnavis for terming journalists HMVs, saying that it’s an insult to journalism and journalists. “It’s quite insulting to coin terms for journalists who write against politicians. Mr Fadnavis should withdraw his words,” he added.