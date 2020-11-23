'Only if Bihar does it first': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on 'Love Jihad' law in Maharashtra

Amidst the ongoing controversy over 'Love Jihad' laws planned by several BJP ruled states, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said that it is a "serious issue" and he had discussed the same with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

While speaking over the demand of BJP leaders to bring Love Jihad laws in the state, Raut said that when Nitish Kumar will frame this law in Bihar, Maharashtra government will examine it and then think about the same.

"West Bengal elections are coming up and thus this new topic should be brought to the fore. We believe, development is a major issue for election but 'Love Jihad' will be discussed," Raut added.

He also said that the topic will end after West Bengal election.