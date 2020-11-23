'Only if Bihar does it first': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on 'Love Jihad' law in Maharashtra

Amidst the ongoing controversy over 'Love Jihad' laws planned by several BJP ruled states, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said that it is a "serious issue" and he had discussed the same with CM Uddhav Thackeray.
While speaking over the demand of BJP leaders to bring Love Jihad laws in the state, Raut said that when Nitish Kumar will frame this law in Bihar, Maharashtra government will examine it and then think about the same.
"West Bengal elections are coming up and thus this new topic should be brought to the fore. We believe, development is a major issue for election but 'Love Jihad' will be discussed," Raut added.
He also said that the topic will end after West Bengal election.
Love Jihad is a term used while alleging that Hindu women face harassment and forced conversion in the name of love and marriage. BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have said they are considering enactment of laws to curb such marriages.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently said in Nagpur that incidents of `Love Jihad' were taking place in the country and therefore laws to curb the practice were justified.
"Love Jihad is happening in the country and it was also acknowledged in Kerala where the BJP is not in power," he said.
"It is the government's job to frame laws when such things come to light," he added.
(With inputs from ANI)
