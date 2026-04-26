Iconic Mamledar Misal Building In Thane Demolished - Know Why

Aaram Misal Pav

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The original building of Mamledar Misal in Thane, a name that became synonymous with the city’s food identity, has been demolished as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Tehsil office, as reported by Loksatta. With this, a cherished chapter in Thane’s culinary history quietly comes to a close, leaving behind decades of memories tied to taste, tradition and togetherness.

From Humble Beginnings To City Icon

What began as a modest eatery in the 1950s within the Thane Tehsil Office premises gradually transformed into a landmark. Frequented initially by government officials, the outlet earned its name from the very place it stood in. Over time, Mamledar Misal became a household name, drawing crowds from across the city and beyond.

Despite its small space, the outlet was rarely empty. Long queues stretching from morning till late evening became a familiar sight. Its signature misal, known for its spicy, tangy and homely flavours, kept patrons coming back for generations.

A Favourite Among Leaders And Locals

The eatery was not just popular among common citizens but also among prominent political figures. Leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Eknath Shinde were known to have relished its offerings. For many, a visit to Thane felt incomplete without a stop here.

Redevelopment Brings Change, And Questions

The demolition comes as part of a broader redevelopment plan involving old Public Works Department buildings in the area. The Tehsil office has been temporarily shifted, along with nearby establishments, including the police station and the eatery itself. Mamledar Misal now operates from a nearby building, ensuring its legacy continues, albeit in a new setting.

While a new structure is expected to house the eatery in the future, many Thanekars feel the essence of the original space cannot be recreated. Beyond its food, it was about conversations, shared moments and a sense of belonging.

Modern infrastructure may replace old walls, but for many, the true flavour of Mamledar Misal will always remain tied to the now lost landmark.