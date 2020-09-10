IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe’s transfer cancelled

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the order transferring Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe from Nagpur Municipal Corporation to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) as its member secretary. Mundhe, who recovered from COVID-19, has been kept on compulsory waiting.

The General Administration Department issued a fresh order today, cancelling Mundhe’s transfer. State government sources told the Free Press Journal that it was reportedly done after the Minister of Water Supply Gulabrao Patil, who heads MJP, strongly opposed Mundhe’s appointment as the member secretary to avoid confrontation. The government has given additional charge of the member secretary of MJP to Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, who is the Relief and Rehabilitation Department Secretary at Mantralaya.

A 2005 batch IAS officer, Mundhe has been transferred for the fifteenth time in his career.

Mundhe, in his tweet four days ago, said, “COVID-19 needs to be fought with the positivity of thought and action. Strong will power and focused and collective efforts will overcome the crisis. Collective societal actions required for a better future, including health.’’

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed MJ Pradip Chandra as the MD of Maharashtra State Mining Corporation. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board member secretary E Ravindran has been transferred as the joint sales tax/goods and service tax (GST) commissioner.