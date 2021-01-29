IAS officer DT Waghmare posted as Energy Department principal secretary

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, appointed DT Waghmare, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the 1994 batch as the principal secretary of the Energy Department, replacing the present incumbent Asim Kumar Gupta, an IAS off of the 1994 batch. Gupta has been posted as principal secretary of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.

Waghmare was the chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

Vijay Kumar Singhal, an IAS officer of the 1997 batch, who was on compulsory waiting since he was removed as the Thane Municipal Commissioner last year, has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, an IAS officer of the 2003 batch, has been posted as the member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. Nimbalkar, on May 8 last year, was appointed as the secretary of the Department of Public Works. However, hours after his transfer, the government cancelled it and he continued to work in the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.