 I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4 crore seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiI-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4 crore seized

I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4 crore seized

Rs 2 crores in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crores were seized during the ongoing raids.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4 crore seized | Representative pic

Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted raids at around 18 locations of Shah Paper Mill in Gujarat's Vapi and Mumbai over suspected tax evasion of above Rs 350 crores.

According to the news agency ANI, Rs 2 crores in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crores were seized during the ongoing raids.

The raids were conducted by Surat I-T department.

This is breaking news; further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uddhav demands Chandrakant Patil's sacking for 'insulting' Balasaheb Thackeray

Uddhav demands Chandrakant Patil's sacking for 'insulting' Balasaheb Thackeray

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4...

I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4...

Mumbai Crime: 2 groups attack each other with bamboo sticks in Oshiwara, women 'beaten'; video...

Mumbai Crime: 2 groups attack each other with bamboo sticks in Oshiwara, women 'beaten'; video...

Navi Mumbai: Health facilities in city to change with 'Sunder Maja Dawakhana' campaign

Navi Mumbai: Health facilities in city to change with 'Sunder Maja Dawakhana' campaign