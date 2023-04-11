I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4 crore seized

Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted raids at around 18 locations of Shah Paper Mill in Gujarat's Vapi and Mumbai over suspected tax evasion of above Rs 350 crores.
According to the news agency ANI, Rs 2 crores in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crores were seized during the ongoing raids.
The raids were conducted by Surat I-T department.
This is breaking news; further details awaited
