I-T Ledgers Reveal Absconding Cop In Gangrape Case Handled Crores In Alleged IPS Payoffs

Income Tax records allegedly reveal financial entries involving dismissed officer Shailesh Patil and senior officials | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Several serving senior IPS officers, bureaucrats and a few political personalities cutting across party lines are likely to land in trouble as Income Tax (I-T) officials, during their search at a prominent developer's office in Nariman Point (Mumbai), came across records, ledgers and chats of these high-profile people with dismissed police officer Shailesh Patil, an accused along with former BJP MLA Narayan Pawar in an alleged gangrape case.

Patil, who is currently absconding in the Bhiwandi gangrape case, is suspected of having acted as an intermediary in financial transactions involving police officers and politicians, with the builder's accounts allegedly being used to route the funds.

The I-T department had conducted raids on the prominent developer's premises a few years ago, during which a large number of documents and financial records were seized. The records were subsequently examined and cross-checked by the department, and the scrutiny has now thrown up startling information that could put several high-profile individuals in trouble.

Rs 25 Lakh Cash Trail And Retiring IPS Officer

The records allegedly contain chats between Patil and an IPS officer, who is due to retire shortly, in the next two days. The officer, who has also figured as a suspected beneficiary in the Igatpuri fake call-centre case, was transferred to Mumbai a few months ago following several corruption allegations, officially as part of a routine posting. The I-T material allegedly indicates that the officer gave Patil Rs 25 lakh in cash, which Patil subsequently deposited into the builder's bank account.

During proceedings before the I-T Appellate Tribunal, Patil himself allegedly told investigators that he was acting as an 'angadia' and claimed that the transaction entries pertained to other persons and not the builder. However, he allegedly failed to satisfactorily explain the specific cash deposit and establish the identity of the IPS officer to whom the entries purportedly belonged. The records, meanwhile, do not conclusively establish the purpose of the Rs 25 lakh payment or the source of the funds.

Sources familiar with the matter alleged that Patil's association with the IPS officer dates back several years. According to these sources, Patil had allegedly gone astray during his service after taking corruption responsibility upon himself to protect the senior officer. After his dismissal from the police force, Patil was allegedly entrusted with handling extortion and collections on behalf of the officer and his associates. The sources described the arrangement as a possible reward for the role Patil had earlier played for the IPS officer.

Rs 1.5 Crore Commissioner Link And Family Real Estate Trail

In a separate financial trail, Patil's role has again surfaced. Ledger entries and loose sheets allegedly record deposits exceeding Rs 1.5 crore into a builder's account, along with multiple transactions routed through bank accounts. The entries were reportedly maintained by Patil and allegedly linked to another senior IPS officer currently serving as a police commissioner in Maharashtra. The investigation has also identified the commissioner as having earlier figured in a controversy surrounding the encounter of a robber linked to a multi-crore gold theft case last year, in which a substantial portion of the stolen gold remained unrecovered.

According to sources, the funds handled by Patil were allegedly collected by the commissioner from various illegal businesses, including gambling operations, alleged monthly pay-offs linked to the sand and oil mafias, proceeds from land transactions and extortion. According to the sources, the material indicates that these alleged collections were subsequently routed through the real-estate sector to disguise their origin, with the apparent objective of converting the funds into investments that could be presented as legitimate.

The I-T investigation has also thrown up alleged financial dealings involving the commissioner's family. His daughter recently married into an influential builder family considered close to a major Indian industrialist. A ledger recovered during the search allegedly records crores of rupees disbursed by Patil towards the family's Pune real-estate project. The department has found evidence indicating that these payments were adjusted through bogus billing for consultancy charges that did not correspond to genuine services.

Foreign Vacations In Dollars, Coded Payments, And ‘MI’

The records allegedly identify another senior IPS officer whose foreign vacation expenses were paid in US dollars by Patil through the builder's accounts. The officer, who had earlier served as Superintendent of Police in Nashik and is currently posted in Mumbai, figures in multiple disbursement entries maintained in his name.

Apart from police officers, the I-T Department has reportedly found entries linked to IAS-rank officers. The records indicate that Patil made payments from the builder's accounts towards expenses described as bungalow renovation, painting and interior decoration. While the entries do not specify the properties where the alleged work was carried out, the disbursements were shown in the names of IAS officers.

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Another crucial link investigators found in Patil's own system of accounting is his frequent use of the code "MI" to prefix names and transactions. When questioned, Patil did not offer a definitive explanation for the "MI" code, the I-T material notes.

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