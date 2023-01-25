"I owe this to my father": Raveena Tandon on being conferred with Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon |

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon is on cloud nine as she has been conferred with Padma Shri Award.

Ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the Government of India, on Wednesday, released a list of the Padma awardees. Raveena along with RRR's music composer MM Keeravani will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Raveena reacted to the news with words filled with gratitude. She dedicates this award to her late father Ravi Tandon.

She said, "(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father." The good news comes a day after Raveena was chosen as a delegate at the W20, which is the Women's Empowerment engagement wing at G20 India's Presidency.

Apart from Raveena and MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively.

Read Also Mumbai: Student body accuses MU of bias in senate elections

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)