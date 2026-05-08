'I Feel So Uncomfortable': Woman Biker Alleges Being Followed, Stalked By Man At 3 AM Near Mumbai's Marine Drive; Disturbing Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A disturbing video shared on social media by a woman biker claiming she was stalked near Marine Drive in the early hours of the morning has sparked fresh concerns over women’s safety in Mumbai. The video, shared on Instagram by a user alka.fit, reportedly recorded around 3 am, has gone viral.

Woman Claims She Was Followed, Stalked By Man

In the video, the woman biker alleged that an unidentified man on a scooter repeatedly followed and watched her while she was riding on her bike near Marine Drive. Text overlays in the clip describe her fear and discomfort during the incident. According to the woman, the man allegedly kept returning near her despite traffic movement and continued staring at her for several minutes.

The woman claimed that the person first appeared while she was near Marine Drive and then allegedly made a U-turn before parking his scooter directly in front of her bike. She further alleged that even after the traffic signal turned green, the man remained stationary and continued observing her, making her feel unsafe. The man can actually be seen in the video, going around her and watching her.

Man Watches Her From A Distance As Video Ends

Another part of the video shows the woman claiming that the man later parked nearby and stood behind her while continuously watching her. “I feel so uncomfortable. I can’t even explain it,” one of the captions in the clip reads. The man can be seen watching her from a distance as she keeps recording.

Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with many social media users expressing anger and concern over the safety of women travelling alone at night in Mumbai, often referred to as one of the safer metropolitan cities for women in India. Several users advised her to carry something with her for safety, especially during late-night hours.

Some users also pointed out the importance of reporting such incidents immediately to local police and emergency helplines so that prompt action can be taken. Others praised the woman for documenting the alleged incident and bringing attention to the issue.

Mumbai Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral video or confirmed whether a formal complaint has been registered in connection with the alleged stalking incident.

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