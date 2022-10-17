I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Thane: The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were felicitated by the All India Banjara Seva Sangh on Sunday, October 16 at around 4:30 pm at Highland ground, Dhokali in Thane.

During the felicitation program, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is working on a film trailer while chief minister Eknath Shinde will show the picture.

Food and Drug administration minister Sanjay Rathod, Karnataka MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, Balasahebchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske and Banjara Seva Sangh president Shankar Pawar were present at the felicitation event.

Eknath Shinde addressing the gathering said, "When Sanjay Rathod was in crisis, this same Eknath Shinde stood behind him. Once I give my word, I never go back that is my nature. Our government will do justice to the Banjara community. In just three months' time we have taken 72 major decisions and worked on preparing an action plan for farmers, unorganised workers, slum development, sugarcane workers issue, stalled work of Pohra Devi to start immediately,

Shinde gave assurances that he will give instructions to the officials to make plots available in Navi Mumbai for Banjara Bhawan on a priority basis. Also, he will try to give a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sewalal Maharaj.

Giving a befitting reply to the remark by the opposition that things are not well in the new government, Devendra Fadnavis said, "In the state, I am working on a film trailer, while the Chief Minister is showing the picture."

A grand Banjara Mela was organized by the All India Banjara Samaj Seva Sangh at Highland Maidan in Dhokali, Thane on Sunday to highlight the issues and various problems of the Banjara community settled in Thane and Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis started the speech in Banjara language and won the audience's admiration. He also explained that the Banjara community is related to Indus culture and Banjara community has a rich wealth of knowledge.

Fadnavis further said, "We stand with the Banjara community and also assure that the central and state governments will always work hard for their issues.100 crores were sanctioned for the work of Poharadevi during my government and Bhumi Pujan was also done. However, pointing out that the work has not started there in two and a half years of the coalition government, he explained that now justice will be done by his government and Pohradevi will be made a world-class place."