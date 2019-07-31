I am loyal to Sharad Pawar: NCP MP Sunil Tatkare amid speculations of him joining BJP

Mumbai: A day after his meeting with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil triggered speculations about him joining the ruling party, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday asserted his "unflinching" loyalty to party chief Sharad Pawar.

Tatkare called on Patil, also Revenue Minister in the state government, at his official residence here on Tuesday, the day three MLAs of the NCP resigned from the Assembly.

The trio and an MLA from the Congress joined the BJP on Wednesday morning. In a video message, Tatkare said he met Patil and some other ministers over public works to be carried out in his Raigad constituency.

He said it was "wrong" to malign his image by spreading such rumours of crossover. During his meeting with Patil, Tatkare discussed about construction of roads in his constituency on a hybrid annuity mode. The NCP leader said he conveyed the demands of Kunbis from Dapoli in his constituency for a land for community purpose to Patil.