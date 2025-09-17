 'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help; Netizens React| VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help; Netizens React| VIDEO

'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help; Netizens React| VIDEO

A viral video from Matoshree Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik Cashless MBMC Hospital shows a female doctor harshly dismissing a heart patient pleading for discharge information. The clip, shared on social media, sparked outrage over the doctor’s lack of compassion and professionalism.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help; Netizens React| VIDEO | X (@WokePandemic)

Mira-Bhayander: A disturbing video from Matoshree Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik Cashless MBMC Hospital has gone viral on social media, showing a female doctor yelling at a heart patient who was pleading for information about his discharge.

The video was first shared by the page Woke Pandemic on X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread outrage among netizens.In the 22-second clip, the patient, lying on a hospital bed, can be heard saying, “I am dying.” To this, the doctor replies dismissively, “Then go down and talk to him.” When the patient insists that he has already spoken to hospital staff, the doctor snaps, “I have told you to do the discharge. Then go away.” At one point, she raises her voice further, saying, “Why are you telling me? You are telling me to scare people. Why should I be scared?” The exchange, marked by the doctor’s harsh tone, has drawn severe criticism, with many questioning the compassion and professionalism of healthcare workers.

Viral Video

Several users on X reacted strongly to the clip. One user wrote that the doctor should be “disciplined or even sacked” for her behavior, stressing that such conduct is unacceptable in a hospital setting. Another called it a “reality check” about the declining sensitivity in medical care.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit
VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit
Asia Cup 2025: PCB Asks Pakistan Team To Stay Back At Hotel Ahead Of Oman Match: Reports
Asia Cup 2025: PCB Asks Pakistan Team To Stay Back At Hotel Ahead Of Oman Match: Reports
Syed Naseruddin Chishty Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi - VIDEO
Syed Naseruddin Chishty Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi - VIDEO
Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation

Some criticized the growing arrogance within the medical fraternity, saying that “doctors have started considering themselves as gods.”Political accountability was also questioned, with one user tagging local leaders and asking whether MBMC was monitoring such incidents. Others expressed dismay at the state of free BPL treatment facilities, suggesting that such schemes should be re-evaluated if patients are not treated with dignity.

Read Also
Ailing Hospital Part 10: Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Grapples With Overcrowding, Infrastructure Decay...
article-image

The video has since sparked a larger debate on the need for empathy in healthcare, particularly in government and municipal hospitals where patients from vulnerable backgrounds seek treatment. As outrage builds online, citizens are demanding strict disciplinary action against the doctor and systemic reforms to ensure patients are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai Police Bust Fake Goregaon Call Centre Defrauding Foreigners; 13 Held

Mumbai Police Bust Fake Goregaon Call Centre Defrauding Foreigners; 13 Held

'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help;...

'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help;...

'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone...

'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone...

Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations...

Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations...