'I Am Dying': MBMC Hospital Doctor Seen Yelling At Heart Patient Ignoring His Cries For Help; Netizens React| VIDEO

Mira-Bhayander: A disturbing video from Matoshree Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik Cashless MBMC Hospital has gone viral on social media, showing a female doctor yelling at a heart patient who was pleading for information about his discharge.

The video was first shared by the page Woke Pandemic on X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread outrage among netizens.In the 22-second clip, the patient, lying on a hospital bed, can be heard saying, “I am dying.” To this, the doctor replies dismissively, “Then go down and talk to him.” When the patient insists that he has already spoken to hospital staff, the doctor snaps, “I have told you to do the discharge. Then go away.” At one point, she raises her voice further, saying, “Why are you telling me? You are telling me to scare people. Why should I be scared?” The exchange, marked by the doctor’s harsh tone, has drawn severe criticism, with many questioning the compassion and professionalism of healthcare workers.

Several users on X reacted strongly to the clip. One user wrote that the doctor should be “disciplined or even sacked” for her behavior, stressing that such conduct is unacceptable in a hospital setting. Another called it a “reality check” about the declining sensitivity in medical care.

Some criticized the growing arrogance within the medical fraternity, saying that “doctors have started considering themselves as gods.”Political accountability was also questioned, with one user tagging local leaders and asking whether MBMC was monitoring such incidents. Others expressed dismay at the state of free BPL treatment facilities, suggesting that such schemes should be re-evaluated if patients are not treated with dignity.

The video has since sparked a larger debate on the need for empathy in healthcare, particularly in government and municipal hospitals where patients from vulnerable backgrounds seek treatment. As outrage builds online, citizens are demanding strict disciplinary action against the doctor and systemic reforms to ensure patients are treated with the respect and care they deserve.