Hyderabad To Mumbai In 3 Hours? DPR Ready For 671-Km Bullet Train Corridor Via Pune; All You Need To Know

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Mumbai: Travelling between Hyderabad and Mumbai could soon become dramatically faster, with plans advancing for the proposed Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor that aims to cut travel time between the two cities to just about three hours.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) informed the Telangana government that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious bullet train project has been finalised following completion of route surveys.

High Speed Train To Cut Travel Time Significantly

According to reports quoting officials, the high-speed rail corridor will allow passengers to travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a minimum of 2 hours and 55 minutes and a maximum of 3 hours and 13 minutes. Currently, the journey takes nearly 12 hours by road and up to 15 hours by conventional rail services.

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The proposed corridor will span 671 kilometres across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Of the total route length, 93 km falls in Telangana, 121 km in Karnataka and the largest stretch of 457 km in Maharashtra.

The project is expected to feature modern elevated tracks similar to metro rail systems, along with underground sections, tunnels and major river bridges designed to navigate difficult terrain.

35 Km Underground Stretch Planned In Maharashtra

One of the most technically challenging parts of the corridor will be in Maharashtra’s Khandala Ghat section, where tunnels are proposed at 13 locations through hilly terrain covering a combined distance of 24 kilometres. Additionally, a 35.30-km underground stretch has also been planned across three locations in Maharashtra, as reported by ETV Bharat.

List Of Proposed Stations

The proposed stations in Telangana include Kokapet, Vikarabad and Shamshabad near Hyderabad airport. In Karnataka, the train will halt at Kalaburagi, while stations proposed in Maharashtra include Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Lonavala, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vikhroli, Solapur, Pandharpur and Baramati.

The stations are being planned with international-standard infrastructure and integrated transport connectivity. Each station complex is expected to require nearly 247 acres of land for station buildings, parking facilities and passenger amenities.

The NHSRCL requested the Telangana government to allocate land for stations at Kokapet and Vikarabad, as well as additional land for a depot facility. Discussions regarding the project have already been held with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials.

101 Bridges, Including 13 Steel Bridges Planned

The corridor will also involve the construction of 101 bridges, including 13 steel bridges. Among the major structures proposed are a 360-metre bridge over the Mula-Mutha River, a 280-metre bridge across the Bhima River and a 225-metre bridge over the Bori River.

Passenger projections prepared for the project estimate that over 63,000 people will use the service daily in its opening year, which is likely to be around 2050. The figure is expected to rise steadily to more than 1.5 lakh daily passengers by 2061.

Each bullet train on the corridor will feature 16 coaches with seating capacity for 1,215 passengers. A major depot and workshop facility is proposed in Thane, while another depot will be established in Hyderabad. An Operations Control Centre has been planned for Mumbai.

The Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai route is among seven high-speed rail corridors announced by the Centre in the Union Budget earlier this year. While the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru bullet train projects remain in the survey phase, the Hyderabad-Mumbai corridor has moved ahead with the completion of the DPR, bringing the ambitious project a step closer to execution.

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