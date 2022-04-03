Hyderabad: Rave party busted in five-star hotel; children of VIPs, actors among those detained

In a shocking incident, some 142 people, including children of VIPs, actors and politicians, have been taken into custody after a rave party was busted in the early hours of Sunday at a pub of a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills by the task force team of Hyderabad Police, according to media reports.

Actor Naga Babu's daughter, Niharika Konidela, who is megastar Chiranjeevi's niece, was among those detained. Nagababu later released a video stating that his daughter has no association with drugs.

Among others at the party were daughter of a top policeman from Andhra Pradesh and also the son of a Telugu Desam MP from the state.

Banned substances, like cocaine and weed, were found on them, say reports.

Rahul Sipligunj, singer and winner of third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show, was also among those detained.

The Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, CV Anand, on Sunday, issued orders placing under suspension, the SHO Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra, and issued a charge memo to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Banjara Hills, M Sudarshan for negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

This raid at the Radisson Blu Hotel comes at a time when the police has intensified its drive against drugs. A new Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing has been constituted for the purpose and is taking tough action against those peddling or consuming drugs.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:04 PM IST