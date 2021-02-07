Husband nabbed for strangling woman to death suspecting infidelity

The Borivali Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in their house in Borivali on Saturday. The accused identified as Suraj Babar was suspecting his wife having an affair with someone as a reason he strangled her, said police.

According to the police, fed up with continuous arguments with husband, Nayna, 31, left her home around a week ago and only returned on Friday. Suraj is a painter while Nayna was a domestic help and the couple has a 5-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, an argument broke out between them and in fit of rage Suraj allegedly strangled her with a cloth. As she fell unconscious, Suraj realised his mistake and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

It did not take long for doctors to realise that it was a suspicious case and they immediately alerted Borivali Police. During interrogation, Suraj confessed to killing his wife, said police. He was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him police custody till February 12.