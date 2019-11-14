Humidity levels will continue to rise: IMD

Mumbai: Even though the city’s maximum temperatures are hovering between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, there will be no respite for Mumbaikars, as the relative humidity is very high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual rise in the humidity levels for the rest of the week. On Wednesday afternoon, humidity levels in the island city crossed 90 per cent and soared to 78 per cent in the suburbs. “Humidity has increased due to the anti-cyclone system pushing warm winds from the sea towards the land,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 34.5 and 34.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The night temperature in Colaba was two degrees above normal, at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Santacruz recorded 23.8 degrees Celsius.

“The city is likely to be partly cloudy, with a sea breeze setting in after noon. It was the late onset of the sea breeze which has caused a spike in temperatures and heat, along with high humidity,” said an official.

Shweta Singh, a resident of Navy Nagar, said, “The soaring temperatures set in early in the morning. The humidity level is so high that it is difficult to stay indoors. On Wednesday too, it started to get very hot and uncomfortable well before noon.”