HSC Class 12 results to be declared today

Mumbai: Much awaited Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examination results will be declared online on Thursday at 1 pm. Students can check their results at www.mahresult.nic.in, www.hscresult.mkcl.org orwww.maharashtraeducation.com

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released a notice on Wednesday stating, "Results of HSC board Class 12 examinations will be declared online on Thursday, July 16 at 1 pm."

Over 15.05 lakh students have appeared for the HSC (Class 12) board examinations in Maharashtra which were conducted from February 18 to March 18, 2020. Out of this, over 5.85 lakh students are from the Science stream, more than 4.75 lakh are from Arts, over 3,86 lakh are from commerce and 57,373 are under vocational programme.

The exams were conducted in 3,036 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan districts.