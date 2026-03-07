'How Will We Run Household?': Mumbaikars Raise Concerns As Rs 60 LPG Cylinder Price Hike Hits Home Budget

IANS X Account

Mumbai: An increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 60 on Saturday has sparked concerns among citizens in Mumbai, with many expressing concerns about the difficulty of managing household budgets. The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier.

While speaking to IANS, a woman expressing frustration said, "If we are not getting wages, how will we run the household? The salary for this work was supposed to start, but it has been two to three months and we still haven’t received any payment. How will we cook at home or manage the family? At the same time, prices of everything are increasing vegetables, LPG cylinders, and other daily necessities..."

The woman further stated that before taking such decisions, authorities should consider the difficulties faced by ordinary families. She questioned how households are expected to manage expenses when wages are delayed, and prices of basic necessities continue to rise. The government should take the common people into consideration when making such decisions.

Another resident echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the price of vegetables and other essential goods has also increased recently. She said that earlier a cylinder cost around Rs. 850, but the price has now climbed to nearly Rs. 930, making it harder for families to manage monthly expenses.

She also raised concerns about additional charges associated with cylinder delivery. “Earlier, we used to get a cylinder for Rs 850. Now it has gone up to Rs. 930. The cylinder rate has increased. They charge us Rs. 30 for delivery,” she said, highlighting that these extra costs further add to the financial burden.

With the cost of essential commodities continuing to rise, many residents say the LPG price hike has become another challenge for households already struggling to manage their daily expenses. The increase has once again sparked discussions about the impact of fuel price hikes on common citizens and the growing pressure on household budget.

