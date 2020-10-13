How to file complaint against corruption? Upa Lokayukta releases procedure

Mumbai: Newly-appointed UpLokayuta Sanjay Bhatia has come out with an explanatory note for the knowledge of members of the public on how to file complaints relating to corruption to Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta.

Bhatia told Free Press Journal, ‘’My analysis of the number of complaints being received indicates that there is not enough awareness among the public that if they are facing corruption, they can send a complaint to the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta office. I have prepared a short note on the procedure of how to make a complaint.’’

The complainant can file a complaint with details relating to allegations in relation to a public servant whether he has abused his position to obtain any gain or favour to himself to any other person or to cause undue harm or hardship to any other person. Further, the complainant will write about whether the public servant was actuated in the discharge of his functions by personal interest or improper or corrupt motives and whether he is guilty of corruption, or lack of integrity in his capacity as such public servant.

As far as grievance is concerned, it means a claim by a person that he sustained injustice or undue hardship in consequence of maladministration. Bhatia further said that the allegations and grievances which are beyond the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta are given in the Lokayukta/Upa Lokayukta Act.

A complaint can be filed against any public servant in Maharashtra either by email or on Lokayukta website or by post or personally.

The complainant should submit his complaint along with its enclosures in duplicate and also should attach the copies of correspondence already made with the concerned authorities regarding his complaint.

Similarly, in the case of a complaint involving allegations, the complainant should file an original affidavit in support of allegations made against the public servant duly sworn in before the competent authority as well as many spare copies of the complaint and its enclosure as there are public servants alleged against.