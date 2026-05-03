'How Are They Confident Of Winning? NCP-SP’s Anish Gawande Questions BJP’s ‘Victory Rally’ In Mumbai Ahead Of West Bengal Results | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP-SP spokesperson Anish Gawande has questioned the BJP’s proposed “Victory Rally” in Mumbai on Monday, May 4, asking how the party was confident of celebrating an election result in West Bengal even before counting had formally begun.

Reacting to an invitation allegedly circulated by the BJP’s Maharashtra Bengali Cell, Gawande took to social media and questioned the timing, permissions and route of the proposed rally at Nariman Point.

Wow. @BJP4Maharashtra having a victory rally in Mumbai on Monday to “celebrate” an election result in West Bengal. How are they confident of winning even before counting begins?



Have permissions been secured for this rally? What is the route for this rally, @MumbaiPolice… — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) May 3, 2026

“Wow. BJP Maharashtra having a victory rally in Mumbai on Monday to ‘celebrate’ an election result in West Bengal. How are they confident of winning even before counting begins?” Gawande asked.

He further tagged Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police, seeking clarity on whether permissions had been secured for the rally and what route had been approved. Gawande also questioned whether the High Court’s restrictions on processions, including those linked to Azad Maidan, would apply in this case or whether it will be the same as the Nari Shakti Vandanam Jan Akrosh that took place at Worli two weeks back.

“Have permissions been secured for this rally? What is the route for this rally, Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police? Doesn’t the High Court order on processions being restricted to Azad Maidan apply here? Or do we want a repeat of Nari Shakti Vandanam Jan Akrosh drama in Nariman Point?” he said.

In the tweet, he adds an email issued by Sri Subhagata Das, Honorary Chairman of the All Maharashtra Bengali Cell, stated that a “Victory Rally” had been organised on Monday, May 4, at 12.30 pm at the BJP office in Nariman Point to celebrate the “expected success” in the West Bengal Assembly Election.

According to the invitation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to address the gathering. Members were invited to attend the event and be part of the occasion.

The invitation also made a special request to the party’s Ladies Wing to participate in traditional Bengali attire, specifically red-bordered sarees, and perform “Sankha” and “Ulu dhwani” to add what it described as cultural grace to the celebration.

The wording of the invitation, particularly the phrase “expected success,” has now triggered political criticism, with Gawande questioning why a victory celebration was being planned before the official declaration of results.

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