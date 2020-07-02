Hospitals seeing more mild and moderate cases, say civic officials

Of the more than one lakh active corona cases across Maharashtra, only four per cent are critically ill, 16 per cent are symptomatic, while 80 per cent are asymptomatic, according to an analysis by the Medical Education & Drugs Department (MEDD) and BMC Dashboard. Civic officials said hospitals are seeing more mild and moderate cases, as compared to critical cases. However, doctors who are actually treating corona patients say there has been no significant change in ground realities.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said there has been a reduction in patient flow at hospitals, as most of them are opting to isolate at home. The number of critical patients is declining while there is a corresponding rise in the number of mild and moderate patients. “Earlier, 4-4.5 per cent of patients required intensive care support; over the past few days, this is in the range of 3-3.5 per cent. However, Mumbai has more or less stabilised when it comes to new cases and deaths. More people are under home isolation,” Kakani said.

In KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals, the three major civic hospitals in Mumbai, the number of critical patients seeking admission has reduced. “This indicates that people are getting admitted sooner. The drugs tocilizumab and itolizumab have saved so many lives. We got access to these drugs about a month ago,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital.

Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent of the government-run St George Hospital, said, “Mild and moderate patients with breathing difficulties are usually kept on oxygen support. As the number of such cases has increased, they are occupying more beds with oxygen support, which in a way a good sign, as the fatality rate among them is the lowest.”