Horrific! Massive Bus-Truck Collision Near Satara Phata Leaves Driver Seriously Injured; Truck Driver Flees Scene | hp_live_news

A horrific road accident was reported near Satara Phata on the Nagpur–Tuljapur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district after a bus collided with an unidentified truck that allegedly came in its path suddenly, triggering panic among passengers and locals in the area.

According to a report by 'hp_live_news', the bus was travelling from Yavatmal towards Arni when the accident took place. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver became trapped inside the steering assembly, leaving commuters and bystanders in shock.

Locals from nearby areas immediately rushed to the accident spot and launched a rescue effort. Displaying quick thinking and determination, residents worked continuously for nearly half an hour to safely pull the driver out from the mangled front portion of the bus.

The driver and the conductor sustained serious injuries in the crash and were rushed for medical treatment. Several passengers travelling in the bus also suffered minor injuries due to the impact of the collision.

Visuals from the accident site reportedly showed the front portion of the bus badly damaged following the crash. Traffic movement on the highway was also affected for some time after the incident as rescue operations were underway.

Meanwhile, the unidentified truck driver fled the spot immediately after the accident, triggering a police search operation. Authorities have launched efforts to trace the vehicle involved in the collision and identify the absconding driver.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and initiated further investigation into the matter. The exact cause behind the collision is yet to be officially confirmed.

Car Catches Fire At Mumbai's Marine Drive

A car caught fire on Marine Drive, leading to traffic disruption in the area. The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze.

According to a report by IASN, all five occupants inside the car escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported.

Visuals that have surfaced show the car completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the air.

In an interview with IANS, a fire brigade officer said that a call was received about the incident, following which a team from the Nariman Point fire station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, ensuring all occupants were safely rescued.

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