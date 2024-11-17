'Hope PM Modi’s Blood Pressure Doesn’t Shoot Up..': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi On Rahul Gandhi's Tribute To Bal Thackeray |

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. Rahul Gandhi had posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family."

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2024

Priyanka Chaturvedi quipped, “Hope PM Modi’s blood pressure doesn’t shoot up after reading this tweet and hearing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji’s speech yesterday.” Her remarks referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s fiery campaign speech targeting the PM during Maharashtra assembly election rallies.

Hope PM Modi’s blood pressure doesn’t shoot up after reading this tweet and hearing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji’s speech yesterday. https://t.co/G7FJaB1x24 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 17, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Invokes Bal Thackeray During Rally

During her address in Shirdi and Kolhapur yesterday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, stating he wouldn’t have tolerated insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This marked a rare moment of Congress acknowledging Thackeray, whose aggressive Hindutva ideology had historically been at odds with the party’s secular stance. Her comments come amidst PM Modi’s recent challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to get Rahul Gandhi to praise both Bal Thackeray and VD Savarkar.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of betraying Uddhav Thackeray, referencing the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022. “Modi always mentions Balasaheb Thackeray, but neither he nor Rahul ji (Gandhi) would have tolerated insults to Shivaji Maharaj,” she stated.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Addressing a public rally in Shirdi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I challenge PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to stand on the stage and declare that they will get the caste census done and remove the 50% cap on the reservation. They say that my… pic.twitter.com/gK7t2QRCtU — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

She also criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government for alleged disrespect toward Shivaji Maharaj, citing instances such as the collapse of Shivaji’s statue in Sindhudurg due to alleged corruption and the removal of the statue from outside Parliament. “Taking Shivaji Maharaj’s name while disrespecting his legacy is hypocrisy,” she said, accusing BJP leaders, including Modi, of insulting both the land and people of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.