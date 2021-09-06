Hong Kong Air Cargo’s maiden freighter flight arrives at CSMIA

Mumbai: Enhancing its cargo services, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) welcomed Hong Kong Air Cargo’s maiden freighter aircraft, Hongkong Air Cargo Carrier Limited (RH), to India. Started on September 4, the inaugural flight arrived in Mumbai at 1.56 pm and departed from CSMIA at 4.33 pm on Sunday. Hong Kong Air Cargo’s A330-200 Freighter holds an overall capacity of 120 Metric tons.

With this cargo, the CSMIA has aided the export of 49 tons of cargo from Mumbai to Hong Kong. Currently, Hong Kong Air cargo’s freighter service is operating once a week and will route its freighter flight to India from CSMIA. Currently, Hong Kong Air Cargo operates a network of twelve destinations with its fleet of five A330-200F wide-body freighters.

Between June to August, CSMIA transported over 1,87,000 tonnes of air freight operated by 18,900 flights, where 25,000 tonnes of freight included pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment amongst others. Mumbai airport handled 25,000 tons of international export cargo in the month of August 2021.

According to the statement released by the airport authorities, the CSMIA catered to essential cargo and achieved 86% of pre-Covid levels in August 2021. In the same period, CSMIA has facilitated the distribution of a total of approximately 57 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 121 destinations in India and the world. Even during these difficult times, CSMIA is relentlessly operating its cargo handling activities to cater to the greater need for mobilizing and supplying essential commodities across India and the world.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:21 AM IST