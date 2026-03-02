Holi 2026: Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Metro Line 1 Belapur - Pendhar Suspended Till 2 PM On March 3

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Crosses 1.15 Crore Ridership In Two Years | File Image

Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Ltd has announced a temporary revision in the operating schedule of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 on Tuesday, March 3, on account of Holi (Dhulivandan).

According to an official update shared on CIDCO’s Instagram page, metro services on the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, which runs between Belapur CBD and Pendhar, will not operate during the morning hours. Services will commence at 2 pm and continue till 10 pm on the day.

Once operations resume in the afternoon, trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes, ensuring connectivity for commuters travelling along the corridor.

The metro line serves as a key transit link for residents of Navi Mumbai, particularly those commuting between the central business district in Belapur and residential and developing nodes such as Taloja and Pendhar.

CIDCO has requested passengers to plan their travel in advance and make necessary arrangements in view of the revised schedule to avoid inconvenience. Normal services are expected to resume thereafter.

About Holi

Holi, popularly referred to as Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Rangwali Holi in different parts of India, is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated across the country. The festival’s dates vary each year as they are based on the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2026, Holika Dahan will take place on March 3, followed by the celebration of Holi on Wednesday, March 4.

Significance

The origins of Holi are rooted in Hindu mythology. According to tradition, Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was granted a protective cloak that made her immune to fire. In an attempt to harm her nephew Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, she sat with him in a blazing fire. However, through divine intervention, Prahlad emerged unharmed while Holika was consumed by the flames.

Holika Dahan commemorates this symbolic victory of righteousness over evil. On this evening, communities come together to light bonfires, offer grains and coconuts, and perform prayers, marking the enduring message of faith, protection, and the triumph of good over wrongdoing.

