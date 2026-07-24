HNCII Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign For Head And Neck Cancers With Message: 'Delay Is The Real Killer' |

Mumbai: Ahead of World Head & Neck Cancer Day, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) in Mazgaon launched a nationwide awareness campaign urging people to seek timely diagnosis and treatment for head and neck cancers, with the central message: "In Cancer, Delay is the Real Killer."

Dr. Pradhan Says Delayed Diagnosis Remains Biggest Challenge in Cancer Care

Launching the initiative at a media workshop in Mumbai, Dr. Sultan A. Pradhan, Founder and Chairman of HNCII, said delayed diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges in cancer care despite significant advances in treatment.

Head and neck cancers account for nearly 30% of all cancers in India, with tobacco use responsible for the majority of cases. However, nearly 70% of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, resulting in poorer survival, more complex treatment and higher medical costs.

Campaign Highlights Early Warning Signs Like Non-Healing Ulcers and Neck Lumps

The campaign seeks to create awareness about early warning signs such as non-healing mouth ulcers, painless neck lumps, persistent difficulty in swallowing, voice changes and other unusual symptoms, encouraging people to undergo timely screening, diagnostic tests and treatment.

"We have made significant advances in cancer treatment, but these can benefit patients only if they reach us in time. People often ignore symptoms, postpone consultations or delay treatment after diagnosis. Our message is simple—if something is not right, get it checked. In cancer, delay is the real killer," Dr. Pradhan said.

HNCII Partners with CPAA, ICS, and Dental Fraternity for Wider Outreach

To expand its outreach, HNCII has partnered with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Indian Cancer Society (ICS), the dental fraternity and other organisations. The collaboration aims to strengthen community awareness, promote early identification of suspicious oral lesions during routine dental examinations and ensure timely referrals.

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HNCII specialises in the treatment of head and neck cancers, including oral, thyroid, skull base, brain, and spine tumours, while preventive oncology and early detection remain central to its approach.

The campaign will use community outreach programmes, educational material, digital platforms and healthcare professional engagement to spread awareness across the country. HNCII said its long-term goal is to reverse the current trend of late presentation, with more patients being diagnosed and treated in the early stages.

Marking World Head & Neck Cancer Day, the institute appealed to both citizens and healthcare professionals to act promptly, stressing that "Cancer will not wait. Neither should you."

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