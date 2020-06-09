Hit by shortage amid COVID crisis, NMMC seeks application from paramedical staff

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is facing an acute shortage of medical staffs including doctors. The civic body has sought applications from doctors, nurses, ANM, among others to supervise COVID patients on a contract basis. The civic body requires around 240 doctors for which MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, and BDS can apply.

As the number of corona positive is rising with each passing day, the civic body requires additional medical staff to handle COVID-19 patients. At present, there are 1121 active patients under its jurisdiction. A senior official from the civic health department informed that the civic body has around 2043 COVID Care Centre (CCC) and around 2400 has been planned. In addition, there are 800 dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) and 50 more has been planned. Similarly, around 445 Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and around 1175 has been planned. He added that in days to come, we would require more doctors and medical staff to handle more patients.

The civic body will hire medical staff on a contract basis for three months or till the pandemic ends or whichever happens earlier. All doctors will be remunerated as per their qualification; however, the maximum remuneration for a doctor is Rs 60,000. Like an MBBS and BDS doctors will get Rs 60,000 per month and BAMS and BHMS will get Rs 55,000 and 50,000 respectively.

Similarly, the civic body requires 100 staff nurses and 150 ANMs on a remuneration of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 per month respectively. Other medical staff like ward boys and nursing assistant will also be required.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already launched a live COVID dashboard which gives live availability of beds in hospitals across the city. In order to mitigate patients’ woes from running pillar to post to get beds, the civic body made available all available beds online. The dashboard shows the availability in COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID hospitals. It also displays how many of them are functional and how many beds are occupied.

Navi Mumbai updates: A total of 88 positive cases reported on June 8 under the NMMC jurisdiction. The total number of positive cases has now reached 2974 of which 1758 are cured and discharged. At present, the active case is 1121, and 92 deaths have been reported with a 3.12 percent mortality rate.