Hit-and-run: 21-year-old biker killed on SCLR

Mumbai: A 21-year-old biker died when an unidentified vehicle hit him on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on Saturday evening.

Police said the deceased, Swapnil Ratole, was a resident of Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar. A hunt has been launched for the vehicle and its driver after scanning the CCTV footages of the area.

Tilak Nagar police said they received a call of a man lying on the divider of SCLR in the evening. A police team reached the spot and rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“The man was going to Bandra, when a speeding vehicle hit his Activa (MH 03 CU 7043). The scooty was lying nearby. He sustained grievous head injuries, leading to his death,” said an officer of the Tilak Nagar police station. “Looking at the damaged scooty, it seems it was hit by a speeding vehicle.”

Swapnil was in the second year of a diploma course. He was also doing a part-time job. Tilak Nagar police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections for causing death by negligence (304-A), rash driving (279) and under relevant Sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

Dumper kills woman, driver arrested

In another accident, a 50-year-old woman, Manjula Kambale died when a dumper hit her at Lotus junction on Mankhurd- Ghatkopar Link Road on Saturday.

Shivaji Nagar police arrested the dumper driver, Raju Bhoivar, 30. The accident took place around 5pm. Kambale was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.