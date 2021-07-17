History lesson for millennial Punekars: Author Ashlesha Mahajan recounts horrors of Panshet dam tragedy in her new book '12 July 1961'





It was the fateful day of July 12, 1961, when the walls of the Panshet dam and subsequently the Khadakwasla dam were breached. The wall burst resulted in flooding and the gushing water caused an unparalleled loss of life and devastation to people who lived near the river in the Peth areas. Houses, factories, and bridges were destroyed. The entire first floor of the MES Abasaheb Garware College on Karve Road was under water. Rescue workers were using boats in the Deccan Gymkhana and Fergusson College Road areas.



However, the catastrophe could have been much worse had the Army not put up a valiant last-ditch effort. In the dead of the night, the Army dumped thousands of sandbags and delayed the inevitable by a few hours. This gave some time for the authorities to warn the citizens of the approaching horror. But, it wasn't enough. Hundreds died, many suffered trauma, some even developed aquaphobia. More than 100,000 families were relocated and it resulted in the establishment of new residential areas like Kothrud, Sahakarnagar, Maharshinagar, Gokhalenagar, Lokmanyanagar, etc.



On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Panshet dam tragedy, author Ashlesha Mahajan has released her new book '12 July 1960'. She has recounted the horrors after interviewing nearly 100 residents of Pune, who experienced the floods first-hand. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Mahajan said, "I have worked on this book for nearly 10 years. I live in Sahakarnagar, and the people who live around me are mostly flood victims. The tragedy is always a topic of conversation in the area." She said her father-in-law was the first person who provided her with a deep dive of how the events unfolded on that cataclysmic day. "Also, if you take a stroll around the city, you would find red markings on buildings which show till where the floodwater had reached. It had always fascinated me," Mahajan said.



When asked about her research for the book, the author said, "I read nearly 10-12 books about the subject and also studied the 1962 research paper published by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Also, there is a book called 'Panshet Pralay Ani Mi', which is written by the then DSP Madhukar Heble. This book has minute details of the tragedy. I also heard a speech of the then Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, which he gave in the Maharashtra Assembly after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against him in the backdrop of the floods in Pune."



Citing her research and the post-tragedy analysis done by experts, Mahajan asserted that the Panshet dam was built in haste. "The construction of the dam began in 1957-58, and it was expected to be completed by around 1962-63. However, due to some government policy, it was decided to finish the construction work earlier than expected. The dam was still under construction when water was let into it. Also, it was the time when the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement had just concluded and the state did not have enough resources available. We did not have steel, the dam was mainly built with mud. Plus, it was raining continuously since a fortnight before the tragedy. Finally, the heavy downpour and water pressure brought the walls down of the dam," she said.